New Indian envoy pledges to deepen ties

Border killings

Responding to a query on addressing the issue of border killing, Vikram Doraiswami said, “You have heard from our leadership from every level that even one death is too many. We fully understand the sentiment in Bangladesh. It is the sentiment by way which exists in our side of the border too. Much of these most unfortunate and tragic actions happen at the dead of night in dark which is not possible to see who it is when groups of people are charging at the border guards. This is not to justify it, nobody wants to justify killing.”

“Our goal is to try and bring this to absolute stop. Our director general of the Border Security Force (BSF) said to find ways to ensure maximum restraint is observed and use of maximum amount of non-lethal weapon. This is a law and order problem and we need to treat in law and order manner. I will certainly work as hard as possible with all person concerned in Indian side and seek cooperation of Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) to try and ensure that the excellent relationships of the two forces has developed is taking forward as reflected and understood by the people of both side. It is not a simple solution but it is important one and we must all try to find together. I can show you my hardest effort,” he added.