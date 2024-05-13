MV Abdullah arrives at Kutubdia

Mohammad Abdur Rashid, master captain of the ship, sent a message on WhatsApp to Prothom Alo after anchoring at Kutubdia port. “We anchored the ship at 6:00 pm. Feeling very good. Everyone is well here.”

The KSRM Group’s ship MV Abdullah anchored two miles north of MV Jahan Mani, another ship of the group, which was also hijacked by Somali pirates in 2010. Later, KSRM group released the ship with ransom after 100 days.

KSRM Group said MV Abdullah has to anchor at the Kutubdia coast as such a large vessel cannot moor at the port jetty. The vessel was carrying 56,391 tonnes of limestone. This has increased the ship’s draft (length of portion under water) to 12.5 metres, equal to four storeys.