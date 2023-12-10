Many countries, orgs indulging in double standards: President Shahabuddin

President Shahabuddin thanked the government of Qatar for its recent ceasefire initiative in the trouble-prone Gaza of Palestine.

He hoped that all countries, human rights bodies and rights activists, irrespective of party, religion and caste affiliations, would raise their voices in protest against the human rights violation across the globe.

The President said, “Human rights are eternal and universal . . . But unfortunately, many countries and organisations are indulging in double standards in the name of human rights.”

The Head of State advised all rights bodies to be always vigilant in protecting human rights.

“The human rights commission must stand up for the oppressed and against the oppressors irrespective of the party affiliations, big or small and the rich or the poor,” the President added.

He emphasised on increasing the practice of human rights in all parts of society and state, including family, educational institutions and workplace.