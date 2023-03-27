PM slams BNP for calling movement in Ramadan

Prime minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina on Monday denounced the BNP's call for movement in the month of Ramadan disregarding its sanctity and peace in public life, urging the countrymen to remain alert about any move against the country's development.

"They (BNP) have announced movement even in the month of Ramadan. Give the people a sigh of relief from the movement during the month of Ramadan," she said while presiding over a discussion organised by the AL marking the 53rd Independence and National Day at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) in the capital city.

The Prime Minister reminded the countrymen that Khaleda Zia had killed 17 labourers with bullets in the month of Ramadan as they waged a movement for raising their salaries.

"Those who shot dead people in the month of Ramadan, how will they show respect to the month of Ramadan? So, they have called for a movement. They have no feeling for Ramadan and over the sufferings of the people," she said.

On the contrary, the AL President said, they (AL) have decided not to hold any Iftar party but to distribute the money and food among the common people in the month of Ramadan aimed at easing their sufferings.