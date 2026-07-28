July Shaheed Smrity Foundation’s battle for survival

Employees of the July Shaheed Smrity Foundation have not received their salaries for five months, nor did they receive an Eid bonus. The office rent for their Shahbagh premises in the capital has fallen into arrears by Tk2.4 million for the past 12 months. With no funds left in the operational or recurring expense pool, day-to-day operations have become increasingly difficult to sustain.

The very organisation tasked with providing financial aid, medical care, and rehabilitation support to the families of those martyred and injured in the July Uprising is now facing an existential crisis.

To ensure staff did not return home entirely empty-handed before the recent Eid-ul-Azha, the foundation’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Kamal Akbar, personally provided an interest-free loan of Tk1 million to the foundation.