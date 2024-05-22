Bangladesh-Australia ministerial dialogue held in Dhaka

Bangladesh foreign minister Hasan Mahmud and Australia’s minister for foreign affairs senator Penny Wong held their first ministerial dialogue on Tuesday in Dhaka, said a press release.

The ministers noted the warm bilateral relationship founded on more than fifty years of diplomatic relations and deepening friendship between our peoples. They recognised that high-level visits at the political level can help take the relationship to further new heights.

The ministers recalled the constructive, positive bilateral discussions held at the Indian Ocean Conference in Perth in February 2024, following those during the Indian Ocean Conference in Dhaka in 2023. They noted ongoing collaboration and cooperation in regional and multilateral fora, including the Indian Ocean Rim Association and at the United Nations.