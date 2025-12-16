Chief adviser pays homage to Liberation War martyrs on Victory Day

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial on the outskirts of the capital marking the 55th Victory Day.

He laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial around 6:56 am.

After placing the wreath, the chief adviser stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.