NHRC forms 3-member probe committee

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has formed a three-member committee to probe into the arson attacks at Majhipara of Pirganj in Rangpur district.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within seven working days.

Additional district magistrate AWM Raihan Shah said on Wednesday afternoon that the director of the National Human Rights Commission (Complaints and Investigation) Ashraful Alam has been made the head of the committee.

The other two members are M Rabiul Islam, deputy director of the commission and Khairul Islam, assistant commissioner (land) of Pirganj upazila.