NHRC forms 3-member probe committee

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has formed a three-member committee to probe into the arson attacks at Majhipara of Pirganj in Rangpur district.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within seven working days.

Additional district magistrate AWM Raihan Shah said on Wednesday afternoon that the director of the National Human Rights Commission (Complaints and Investigation) Ashraful Alam has been made the head of the committee.

The other two members are M Rabiul Islam, deputy director of the commission and Khairul Islam, assistant commissioner (land) of Pirganj upazila.

He said, "The committee was formed on Monday, however, we were informed on Tuesday. Then we included Khairul Islam as a member of that committee on behalf of Rangpur district administration. However, the committee has not started work yet"

Earlier on Tuesday, Pirganj police station sub-inspector (SI) Ismail Hossain filed two cases in this regard. One of the cases was related to vandalism, arson and looting of Hindu houses. Many unidentified people, including 41 named individuals have been accused in this case.

Another case has been filed against one person under Digital Security Act (DSA) for spreading hate through social media posts that provoked people to set fire to the houses of the minorities.

Police have so far arrested 53 people in two cases. The court sent 39 of them to jail.

The attackers set fire to 20-25 houses and shops of Hindus at the village around 8pm on Sunday over a post on social media, said deputy commissioner of Rangpur Asif Hasan on Monday.

The attackers also looted cash, cattle and other valuables from the houses.

