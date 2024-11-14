CNS runs toll collection business with blessings from Anisul and Quader

Computer Network System Limited (CNS) was given the responsibility of providing technical assistance in toll collection at the Bangabandhu Jamuna Multipurpose Bridge for six months only. But they did not leave after the completion of the six months. Entering the contract for just six months, they collected tolls there for eight years.

The tactics CNS had used in keeping hold of the project was filing cases. Allegedly they held off on the appointment of a new contractor going to the court. And, the law minister of ousted Awami League government Anisul Huq used to influence the court so that the order goes in favour of CNS.

Ariful Huq, younger brother of the former law minister, Anisul Huq, was the chairman of CNS from between 2010 and 2017. He died in March 2017. According to sources, following the death of Ariful Huq, Anisul Huq himself controlled the business of CNS from behind the scene. However, he didn’t hold any post at the company.

Employing the strategy of filing cases, CNS managed the toll collection not only at the Jamuna Bridge but also at the Meghna-Gumti Bridge for seven years. Since 2018, they have been collecting tolls at Syed Nazrul Islam Bridge (Bhiarab) and Shahid Mayez Uddin Bridge (Ghorashal) as well.