NID data leak: EC finds evidence against 5 institutions

The election commission provides the NID services and the data centre is also under control of the EC. The election commission has signed agreement with 182 government and non-government organisations, who avail the service for verifying the NID data.

The five accused are the Director General of Health Services, UCB Bank’s Upay, the Chittagong Port Authority, Department of Women Affairs and IBAS of the Finance Ministry.

Senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed told the media, “These institutions have been asked to show cause. An investigation is underway to determine whether this occurred due to negligence or was done intentionally. If anyone has done this on his or her own initiative, it is a punishable offence.”