Foreign envoys ask EC if voters being forced to vote

Foreign envoys in Dhaka have asked the election commission (EC) whether any pressure is being created on the voters to go to the polling stations to cast their votes in the upcoming 12th national election on Sunday.

The EC said there is no point of forcing the voters. But the EC as a routine work creates awareness among the voters to exercise their franchise.

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said this while speaking with the newsmen after briefing foreign diplomats and representatives of international organisations on the election situation.