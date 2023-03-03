Uphold professionalism beyond politics, President Hamid to lawyers

Referring to legal practice a noble profession, Abdul Hamid said the lawyers must be careful in their jobs so that no justice-seekers get frustrated with the behaviour of lawyers anyway.
President Hamid also requested all the members of Kishoreganj District Bar Council to work together irrespective of party affiliations to brighten the image of the association.
Earlier, he visited the “Bangabandhu Corner” set up at the newly constructed Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Kishoreganj.
The president also planted a sapling on the court premises.
Later, President Hamid also held a meeting to exchange views with the judges, where senior district and sessions judge Saidur Rahman Khan informed the president about overall activities of the Judiciary Department of the district.
The president urged the judges to perform their duties more sincerely so that the litigants can get speedy justice.
During the meeting, the judges demanded for establishment of special curt in Kishoreganj to ease the suffering of the people coincided with the power related cases.