Nigeria to release commemorative stamp marking Mujib Borsho Thursday

Nigerian postal service will release a commemorative stamp celebrating the ‘Mujib Borsho’ marking birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Thursday, reports BSS.

Nigerian foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama along with his Bangladesh counterpart A K Abul Momen will jointly unveil the commemorative stamps at a virtual platform, a foreign ministry press release said here today.

Bangladesh mission in Nigerian capital Abuja will organise the virtual stamp releasing ceremony at 12:00pm Nigerian time and 5:00pm Dhaka time on Thursday.

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, foreign secretary Masud bin Momen, Bangladesh high commissioner to Nigeria M Shameem Ahsan and Nigerian postal service director general Ismail Adebayo Adewusi along with Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Nigeria will also join the ceremony.

