Jonayed's dream of boarding a plane fulfilled

'Walton Plaza' has fulfilled the dream of flying in the sky by a flight of the boy named Jonayed Molla, a madrasah student from Gopalganj's Muksudpur, who was found on a flight of Kuwait Airways at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport without a passport, ticket or boarding pass on 12 September, 2023, reports UNB.

Walton Plaza has managed a two-day tour for Jonayed to Cox's Bazar by air. Jonayed, accompanied by his uncle, landed in the tourism capital Cox's Bazar at around 1:00pm on Thursday.

Walton Plaza has taken this initiative to make Junayed's dream come true under the company's 'Hire purchase and family protection policy'.