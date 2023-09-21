Jonayed's dream of boarding a plane fulfilled

'Walton Plaza' has fulfilled the dream of flying in the sky by a flight of the boy named Jonayed Molla, a madrasah student from Gopalganj's Muksudpur, who was found on a flight of Kuwait Airways at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport without a passport, ticket or boarding pass on 12 September, 2023, reports UNB.
Walton Plaza has managed a two-day tour for Jonayed to Cox's Bazar by air. Jonayed, accompanied by his uncle, landed in the tourism capital Cox's Bazar at around 1:00pm on Thursday.
Walton Plaza has taken this initiative to make Junayed's dream come true under the company's 'Hire purchase and family protection policy'.
Expressing his reaction, Jonayed said, "I boarded on the plane, but could not fly. Finally, Walton Plaza fulfilled my dream. They brought me from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar by air. Now, I am very happy and also grateful to Walton."
Walton Plaza's chief executive officer Mohammad Rayhan said, "Apart from business, Walton Plaza is always engaged in various social and humanitarian services. We stand with the people of various classes and professions of the society in their needs. In this continuation, more than Tk 32 lakh have been provided to 100 plus families under the Walton Plaza's nationwide 'Hire purchase and family protection policy."
On 12 September this year, the boy 'Jonayed' from Paroihati village under Banshbaria union managed to evade all checks and board a Kuwait-bound plane at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Later he claimed that he did all these things only from a dream of flying in the sky by a flight.