EU delegation seeks to know if ILO pleased with amendment of labour act

The visiting delegation of the European Union (EU) has sought to know whether the International Labour Organization (ILO) is content with the recently amended labour act of Bangladesh.

They also discussed some other issues, including freedom of expression, meetings, and arbitrary arrests during a meeting with the foreign, commerce, and labour and employment secretaries at the state guest house, Padma, on Wednesday afternoon.

Later, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and labour and employment secretary Ehsan-e-Elahi briefed the media regarding their meeting.