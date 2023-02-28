Argentine foreign minister lauds BRAC initiatives

Led by Argentine foreign minister Santiago Andres Cafiero, a high-level delegation arrived in Dhaka on Monday on a debut state-level visit from the Latin nation. As part of their three-day trip, they met with the BRAC senior leadership team.

The Argentine minister visited the BRAC head office today in the capital on Monday as part of his first-ever bilateral visit to Dhaka from 27 February - 1 March. The purpose of his visit was to learn about BRAC’s approach to designing anti-poverty solutions, especially with a focus on women's empowerment and financial inclusion of rural women.