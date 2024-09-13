TikTok contributes Tk 12m to BRAC for flood response
TikTok has contributed Tk 12 million (USD 100,000) towards flood response and rehabilitation efforts in Bangladesh, where more than 5.8 million people have been affected. This funding will support households across flood-affected regions of the country. BRAC will utilise it to repair and rehabilitate water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities, provide emergency health and nutrition services, restore livelihoods, repair houses, and supply agricultural inputs and cattle feed.
Additionally, TikTok has committed Tk 60 million (USD 500,000) to support young entrepreneurs in developing climate-resilient businesses, including those owned by women and persons with disabilities. The programme will empower youth entrepreneurs by training them in environmentally sustainable business practices and leveraging green opportunities. Furthermore, Tiktok will develop video content to raise awareness and educate Bangladeshi youth on climate-resilient entrepreneurship.
"At TikTok, we're committed to supporting communities in Bangladesh during times of crisis and beyond. Our partnership with BRAC enables us to provide immediate flood relief and while investing in the future by empowering youth through climate-resilient entrepreneurship. Together, we are building a more sustainable future for those affected by these challenges.", said Ferdous Mottakin, TikTok's Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for South Asia.
The additional support from TikTok will ensure long-term rehabilitation assistance to those affected by the floods.
BRAC has allocated over Tk 80 million (Tk 30 million from its own resources and Tk 50 million from its one-day staff salary) to provide immediate assistance, including medical aid. So far, BRAC has reached 117,000 families (as of 11 September) with emergency relief, including food, drinking water, and essential medicines. In a coordinated response, 5,000 BRAC staff members have been deployed, working around the clock to reach those most in need in hard-to-reach and underserved areas.
With the support of the Government of Bangladesh and its partners, BRAC has been on the ground since the onset of the crisis and remains committed to helping families recover and rebuild.
This partnership with TikTok underscores the importance of international cooperation in disaster response and demonstrates the ongoing commitment of both organisations to the wellbeing of flood-affected communities across Bangladesh.