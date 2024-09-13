TikTok contributes Tk 12m to BRAC for flood response

"At TikTok, we're committed to supporting communities in Bangladesh during times of crisis and beyond. Our partnership with BRAC enables us to provide immediate flood relief and while investing in the future by empowering youth through climate-resilient entrepreneurship. Together, we are building a more sustainable future for those affected by these challenges.", said Ferdous Mottakin, TikTok's Head of Public Policy and Government Relations for South Asia.

The additional support from TikTok will ensure long-term rehabilitation assistance to those affected by the floods.

BRAC has allocated over Tk 80 million (Tk 30 million from its own resources and Tk 50 million from its one-day staff salary) to provide immediate assistance, including medical aid. So far, BRAC has reached 117,000 families (as of 11 September) with emergency relief, including food, drinking water, and essential medicines. In a coordinated response, 5,000 BRAC staff members have been deployed, working around the clock to reach those most in need in hard-to-reach and underserved areas.