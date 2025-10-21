Old images from Afghanistan circulated as photos of clash outside Noakhali mosque

Several images have recently gone viral on social media, accompanied by claims such as: “This is not Palestine; this is a reflection of the prayer of our BNP and Jamaat brothers at a mosque in Noakhali Sadar Upazila. This is our new Bangladesh.”

The four photos in question depict scenes of vandalism inside a mosque with broken furniture, shattered fixtures, and damage to walls.

Many social media users have been sharing those images, falsely linking them to the recent clash in Noakhali.

