Caretaker govt: Hearing on 3 review appeals deferred to 17 Nov

The four are - Tofail Ahmed, M Hafizuddin Khan, Zobairul Haque Bhuiyan and Zahra Rahman.

The two separate review pleas were produced at the chamber court of the Appellate Division on 20 October. The court on that day fixed 24 October as the date of hearing of the two appeals in the full bench.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Mia Golam Parwar also filed an appeal seeking review of the 10 May 2011 verdict.

The caretaker government system was introduced to the constitution through the 13th amendment in 1996.

Supreme Court lawyer M Salimullah and a few others filed a writ petition with the High Court challenging the legality of the amendment in 1998.