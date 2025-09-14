Earthquake jolts parts of Bangladesh including Dhaka, epicentre in Assam of India

An earthquake was felt in Dhaka and several other parts of Bangladesh around 5:15 pm PM today, Sunday.

According to the Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Indian state of Assam, about 380 kilometers from Dhaka.

Acting head of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Md Rubaiyat Kabir, told Prothom Alo today, Sunday, “According to our initial records, the earthquake measured 5.8 on the Richter scale.”

While the Meteorological Department reported a magnitude of 5.8, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) stated that the earthquake measured 5.9.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was located 14 kilometers east of Udalguri in the Indian state of Assam, and the quake originated 10 kilometers below the earth's surface.

Earthquake expert Professor Humayun Akhter told Prothom Alo that the earthquake measured 5.6 on the Richter scale at its epicenter.

The location was between Assam's capital Guwahati and the region between the Assam Valley and the Himalayas.

He described it as a moderate to strong earthquake.