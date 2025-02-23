Helmet should be a life saving device, not just a legal requirement

Bangladesh continues to grapple with an alarming road safety crisis, with motorcycle-related incidents accounting for a significant portion of fatalities.

In 2024 alone, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) reported that motorcycle accidents resulted in 1,706 deaths -- 31.13 per cent of all road fatalities -- while the Bangladesh Road Safety Foundation (BRSF) recorded an even higher figure of 2,609 deaths, or 35.76 per cent of total casualties.

Alarmingly, in January 2025, motorcycles were responsible for 43.42 per cent of all road-related deaths. Despite existing regulations, weak enforcement has allowed substandard helmets to flood the market, putting millions of riders at risk.

Recognising the urgency of the issue, the World Bank and BRAC, in collaboration with the government, hosted the Standard Motorcycle Helmet Advocacy Event on Sunday, 23 February 2025 at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka, reports a press release.

The initiative aimed to promote the use of high-quality, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI)-certified helmets, ensuring that helmets serve as life-saving devices rather than mere legal requirement.

The event brought together key government officials, law enforcement representatives, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to discuss strategies for ensuring widespread adoption of the national helmet standard.