Standard motorcycle helmet use advocacy event
Helmet should be a life saving device, not just a legal requirement
Bangladesh continues to grapple with an alarming road safety crisis, with motorcycle-related incidents accounting for a significant portion of fatalities.
In 2024 alone, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) reported that motorcycle accidents resulted in 1,706 deaths -- 31.13 per cent of all road fatalities -- while the Bangladesh Road Safety Foundation (BRSF) recorded an even higher figure of 2,609 deaths, or 35.76 per cent of total casualties.
Alarmingly, in January 2025, motorcycles were responsible for 43.42 per cent of all road-related deaths. Despite existing regulations, weak enforcement has allowed substandard helmets to flood the market, putting millions of riders at risk.
Recognising the urgency of the issue, the World Bank and BRAC, in collaboration with the government, hosted the Standard Motorcycle Helmet Advocacy Event on Sunday, 23 February 2025 at Hotel InterContinental, Dhaka, reports a press release.
The initiative aimed to promote the use of high-quality, Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI)-certified helmets, ensuring that helmets serve as life-saving devices rather than mere legal requirement.
The event brought together key government officials, law enforcement representatives, development partners, and private sector stakeholders to discuss strategies for ensuring widespread adoption of the national helmet standard.
Adviser for the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan attended as the Chief Guest while, the list of special guests included BSTI director general S M Ferdous Alam, BRTA chairman Mohammed Yasin, additional inspector general of police Mosleh Uddin Ahmed, and interim country director of World Bank in Bangladesh Gayle Martin.
The welcome address was delivered virtually by Fei Deng, the World Bank Group’s practice manager for transport in South Asia region. She highlighted that motorcyclists remain one of the most vulnerable groups on the road and underscored the critical role of high-quality, standardised helmets in reducing risks. Citing evidence, she noted that such helmets can lower the likelihood of severe head injuries by 69 per cent.
Chief guest Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan expressed deep concern over motorcycle accidents and emphasised the need for immediate action. He outlined key priorities, including comprehensive motorcyclist training, identifying and marking accident-prone areas, enhancing pedestrian safety, implementing speed monitoring, breathalyser tests, and dope testing.
He also stressed the importance of improving road alignment in critical areas and strengthening emergency response systems with better trauma centres and ambulances. Calling for a holistic approach, he urged all stakeholders to move beyond discussions and take concrete steps to save lives.
BSTI director general S M Ferdous Alam highlighted that a helmet is made up of multiple components, each serving a vital function in protection. He assured that BSTI employs state-of-the-art testing technology to ensure compliance with international safety standards.
BRTA chairman Mohammad Yasin emphasised that road safety is a shared responsibility and suggested prioritising high-risk areas, such as the 300 Feet Road leading to Purbachal, where the rate of motorcycle accident is higher, as a starting point for a targeted awareness campaign. He stressed the importance of a coordinated effort, particularly in encouraging younger riders to adopt standard helmet use.
Additional inspector general of police (IGP) Mosleh Uddin Ahmed emphasised the need for locally manufactured standard helmets to enhance affordability and accessibility while ensuring that imported helmets meet the required safety standards. He also stressed the importance of clear and user-friendly certification processes, enabling riders to easily identify standardised and internationally certified helmets.
Interim country director of World Bank Gayle Martin reiterated the World Bank’s commitment to advancing road safety in Bangladesh. She emphasised the importance of addressing both the supply chain and cost of standardised helmets as their use becomes more widespread. While acknowledging progress in regulation, she noted that affordability remains a key concern. To ensure accessible solutions, she called for a collective effort to engage manufacturers and develop strategies that balance both regulation and affordability.
BRAC road safety programme director Ahmed Najmul Hussain highlighted gaps in public awareness and law enforcement regarding standard helmet use. He urged all stakeholders to ensure compliance with BSTI-standardised helmets to prevent road crashes and emphasised the urgent need for traffic police training on identifying standard helmets, understanding relevant laws, and enforcing penalties for violations.
Transport specialist at Global Road Safety Facility (GRSF) of World Bank Washington, Arif Uddin virtually presented global best practices that have played a transformative role in reducing road fatalities. He emphasised that adherence, awareness, and availability are crucial for ensuring the successful adoption of standard helmets.
Speaking on behalf of the country's helmet importers, chairman of Vulcan Lifestyle Limited S M Safat Ishtiaq advocated for integrating helmet and road safety education into the HSC curriculum. He also called for mandatory helmet use for children, arguing that if riders and pillion passengers require protection, so do child passengers.
The event concluded with remarks from programme officer at World Bank Dilshad Dossani, who reiterated that road safety is a critical economic and development priority. She gave concluding remarks by highlighting the roadmap, future recommendations and next steps.
A major outcome of the event was the formulation of an action roadmap to strengthen enforcement mechanisms and foster collaboration among stakeholders. Additionally, the event featured a demonstration and distribution of UN-standard helmets to police, Uber, Pathao and social media personalities, reinforcing their critical role in reducing motorcycle-related injuries and fatalities.