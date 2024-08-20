Bangladesh

30 police officers promoted to SP 

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Some 30 additional superintendents of the police have been promoted to the rank of superintendent of police (SP). 

Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, deputy secretary of the home ministry’s public security division (police-1), issued a gazette notification in this regard on Tuesday, as per order of the president. 

Earlier, some 73 officers were promoted to the rank of deputy inspector general (supernumerary) on Sunday. The police force has been going through a major reshuffle since the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government.

