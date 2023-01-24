PM Hasina asks DCs to take only necessary projects, issues 25 directives

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday asked the deputy commissioners (DCs) to take only necessary projects alongside implementing 25 directives including putting emphasis on increasing food production and taking measures for saving electricity and energy.

"The projects which are necessary at this moment, we only want to take those instead of going for wholesale manner keeping in mind the global economic recession due to Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war," she said.

The prime minister said this while opening the three-day annual DC Conference-2023 at the Shapla Hall of her office here.

She asked the DCs to consider “how many projects are effective and beneficial for the particular areas and their people whenever taking those”.

The premier also asked them to take into consideration saving money from the projects by avoiding unnecessary expenses.

She slammed BNP for talking about scraping the project of purchasing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) worth about Tk 8000 crore.

She said the project was cancelled not for fund crisis although the world is going through an economic recession.

"The economic crisis is persisting globally. We have also the crisis, but it is not such a condition that we have to scrap the project," she said.

But, purchasing of EVM is not the priority of Bangladesh, rather its priority is to ensure food security, health services and welfare of the people alongside increasing food production, Sheikh Hasina said.

"We will spend required money to this end," she continued.

Calling upon the DCs to work with priority in implementing her 25 directives for making a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041, she said, "I am asking you to give attention to take some measures (25 directives)".