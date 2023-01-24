PM Hasina asks DCs to take only necessary projects, issues 25 directives

The prime minister however expressed her satisfaction to the field level administration for their sincerity and cooperation to implement the government plans, policies and programmes properly at the grassroots.
"Bangladesh has marched ahead and we have got global acclamation as you are working for the country and its people with professional duty and sincerity," she said.
The prime minister said that she witnessed sincerity among the local administration since her government assumed office.
Referring to a speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, she asked local administration officials to be public servants as their salaries and other benefits are being given from the taxes of the people.
"Work for serving the people by devoting yourselves and then you will get satisfaction," she added.
State minister for public administration Farhad Hossain spoke at the function.
Cabinet secretary Md Mahbub Hossain gave the address of welcome as PM's principal secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah also spoke.
Rajshahi divisional commissioner GSM Zafarullah addressed the function on behalf of the divisional commissioners while Narsingdi DC Abu Nayeem Mohammad Maruf Khan and Bandarban DC Yasmin Parvin Tibriji, as well, spoke on behalf of the deputy commissioners.
A video documentary on the overall development of the local administration was screened at the function.