NID operations resume after 8hrs, services from Wednesday
The operations centering the national identity (NID) card has resumed after 8 and half hours. The citizens will get an uninterrupted service from Wednesday morning.
Earlier, the NID services were disrupted with reports of citizens not being able to log into the NID server due to unavailable of the one time password (OTP) service.
ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the NID registration wing, confirmed this to Prothom Alo around 7:30 pm today, Tuesday.
Humayun Kabir said, “An OTP is needed to log into our server after giving the user ID and password, which was closed from 9:00 am to 5:30 am. There is no problem on our side. We purchase the service from private firms. There were some problems with their server. They have solved the problem. The OTP service is now available again.”
He further said they are clearing up the appeals that have been submitted since the morning today. The new appeals will start to appear automatically once the pending appeals are cleared. They are hoping to resume uninterrupted service from tomorrow morning.
Earlier, in the morning, ASM Humayun Kabir said, “The officials were not being able to log into the server due to the unavailability of OTP services, which resulted in a disruption of relevant online activities. However, the work on biometrics and taking pictures of the applicants were still on.