NID operations resume after 8hrs, services from Wednesday

The operations centering the national identity (NID) card has resumed after 8 and half hours. The citizens will get an uninterrupted service from Wednesday morning.

Earlier, the NID services were disrupted with reports of citizens not being able to log into the NID server due to unavailable of the one time password (OTP) service.

ASM Humayun Kabir, director general of the NID registration wing, confirmed this to Prothom Alo around 7:30 pm today, Tuesday.

Humayun Kabir said, “An OTP is needed to log into our server after giving the user ID and password, which was closed from 9:00 am to 5:30 am. There is no problem on our side. We purchase the service from private firms. There were some problems with their server. They have solved the problem. The OTP service is now available again.”