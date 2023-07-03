114 tonnes green chilli imported from India in one day

Amid the surge in the price of green chillies across the country, the import of green chillies began five days after Eid-ul-Azha on Sunday. A total of 114 tonnes of green chillies arrived in the country from India in a day through four land ports, according to the ports’ reliable sources.
Traders from land ports said imports are likely to rise on Monday.
As the price of green chillies skyrocketed before Eid-ul-Azha, the Department of Agricultural Extension permitted import of green chillies with first consignment of green arriving from India on 26 June. No green chillies had been imported form 27 June to 1 July during Eid holidays and import resumed on Sunday.
According to land ports’ customs sources, six traders imported 114 tonnes of green chillies from India through four land ports – Benapole of Jashore, Bhomra of Satkhira, Sonamasjid of Chapainawabganj and Hili of Dinajpur. Three firms of these imported 38.67 tonnes of green chillies Sunday through Sonamasjid and Hili land ports.
Traders declared in their documents that they imported green chillies at a price of Tk 32 a kg and paid customs duty of Tk 33 a kg. Thus, the price of green chillies stands at Tk 65 a kg.
A trader told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that the ‘actual’ import price of green chillies was Rs 65 or approximately Tk 85 a kg in India before Eid-ul-Azha, which increased to Rs 92 or approximately Tk 122 a kg. If the actual import price is taken into consideration, price of green chillies stands at Tk 153 a kg. Traders, however, said they cannot show new prices because of opening the letter of credits (LCs) before.
According to the businesspersons, if transportation and preserve costs are excluded, price of green chillies should not be more than Tk 200 a kg.
The price of green chillies started rising in the local market several days before Eid-ul-Azha. Prices surged after Eid with wholesale prices reaching Tk 400-500 a kg and retail price Tk 600 a kg. Prices, however, dropped following the import of green chillies.