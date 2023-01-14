Bangladesh will request not to impose fresh sanctions

Bangladesh is considering to request the US not to impose any fresh sanctions during the Dhaka visit of US assistant secretary of state for the bureau of south and central Asian affairs Donald Lu, diplomatic sources have said.

The US has imposed sanctions on RAB and its officials on charges of gross human rights violations in 2021. Despite making various efforts at different levels, the sanctions still remain effective, which is uncomfortable for Bangladesh.

Donald Lu is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday evening on a two-day visit after ending his visit to India.

He would exchange views with foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday.

Donald Lu may meet state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam at an event. Alongside the meeting with government officials, he will hold meetings with civil society members.

Foreign ministry officials said various aspects of bilateral relations may come up for discussion during the visit of Donald Lu. Bangladesh and the US may place issues of their respective priorities and concerns.

The officials also said Bangladesh may table the issues including withdrawal of sanctions on RAB, resuming GSP facilities of Bangladeshi products into the US market, increasing US investment in the special economic zone, various steps of the government for ensuring labour and human rights, various steps for ensuring free, fair and neutral elections, ensuring the security of the diplomats as per the Vienna Convention and the US assistance for resolving Rohingya crisis.