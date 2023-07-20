British high commissioner meets Quader, Fakhrul

British high commissioner Sarah Cooke held meetings with Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader and BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.
Disclosing the meeting through its official Twitter handle, the British high commissioner said they discussed bilateral relations and the upcoming elections in the meetings with Awami League and BNP leaders.
The United Kingdom encouraged free, fair, participatory and peaceful elections in Bangladesh, the tweet read.
Obaidul Quader was seen alone in the photos posted by the high commission, while Mirza Fakhrul Islam was accompanied by BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary Shama Obaid.
Regarding the meeting, state-run news agency BSS cited Obaidul Quader as saying that their discussions revolved over the electoral process, responsibilities of the election-time government, and relationship with the opposition party.
The British high commissioner emphasised on holding a free, fair and peaceful election, he added.
The meeting came amid the ongoing political standoff over the election-time government. The ruling party is stubborn in holding the next polls as per the constitution, while the BNP, along with major opposition parties, demanded a neutral government dedicated to holding the election.