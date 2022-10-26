BFIU gets 3 months to sign pacts with 10 countries to bring back black money

The High Court has given Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) three months to sign mutual legal assistance (MLA) pacts with 10 countries for obtaining information and proof required to recover black money stashed abroad.

A HC bench of justices Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Khijir Hayat passed the order on Wednesday, reports UNB.

Deputy attorney general AKM Amin Uddin Manik appeared for BFIU, while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

In a report submitted to the court on Tuesday, BFIU said that they had advised the Financial Institutions Division (FID) to sign MLA agreements with at least 10 countries to get necessary help in bringing back laundered money from abroad.