No defence procurement from the US now: Foreign secretary

The GSOMIA is a foundational government-to-government bilateral agreement that will permit greater collaboration and sharing of classified military information in the form of intelligence and classified information on US defence equipment
He made it clear that there is no reason to think that Bangladesh is planning for a big procurement from the US.
GSOMIA is seen as a “gateway” to do more on the security front including procurement of heavy-duty defence equipment and Bangladesh says it will take the final decision after analysing national interests. “It’s not something that we need to procure equipment (defence) at this moment.”
While talking to several journalists this week, the foreign secretary said the US side handed over the latest version of the GSOMIA draft to the Bangladesh side during US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland’s visit to Dhaka last month.
Responding to a question, he said the Acquisition and Cross Servicing Agreement (ACSA) is also under consideration but it is not Bangladesh’s priority right now.
The US says GSOMIA and ACSA are “essential” to enabling a closer defence relationship, expanding opportunities for defence trade, information sharing, and military-to-military cooperation between the two countries.
GSOMIA is a reciprocal, legally binding agreement that ensures governments understand and commit to protect classified military information at an equivalent level of security, according to US documents.
Foreign Secretary Masud, However, said Bangladesh wants to diversify sourcing different kinds of equipment and defence related materials as part of the “Forces Goal-2030.”
Obviously, Bangladesh will think of procuring equipment from the US as per Bangladesh’s requirement in the future, he added.
Bangladesh is satisfied with the good performance of the equipment (boats) already received from the US for Bangladesh Coastguard and there was discussion between the two sides to get such boats in the future.
Masud recently visited the United States and accompanied Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at the bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the US State Department on 4 April.
The foreign secretary also led the Bangladesh delegation at the 8th Bangladesh-US Security Dialogue held in Washington.