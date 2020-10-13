Girls want a chance to fulfill their dreams

What do you see in your future?

“I want the chance to fulfill my dreams, without any differentiation between me and my brother.”

How to remove the obstacles in the way?

“By importance being giving to my opinion.”

These answers to the questions came easily, without hesitation at the ‘Candidly Speaking’ CARE dialogue. The girls spoke freely about their hopes to fulfill their wishes, expectations and dreams. They spoke of how they were treated differently in the family and in society because they were girls.

These girls joined the virtual dialogue from various villages in Pirgachha upazila of Rangpur. The dialogue, taking place on Tuesday afternoon, was organised by CARE Bangladesh’s Tipping Point Initiative and the Kendeda Fund. Prothom Alo was the media partner of the event.