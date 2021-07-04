No ICUs in 52pc of govt corona hospitals

Seventy-eight-year old Lalni Kanti from Collegepara area of Naogaon’s Badalgasi upazila was diagnosed with Covid-19 at Naogaon sadar hospital.

As his condition deteriorated, physicians advised taking him to intensive care unit (ICU). Since there was no ICU facility at the Sadar hospital, Lalni was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) and he died on the way in the evening of 1 July.

The in-charge physician of Nagaon sadar hospital’s Covid-19 unit, Shapla Khatun told Prothom Alo many patients were being brought to the hospital at the last moment. In most cases, there is nothing to do as the hospital has no ICU facility. And risk of deaths is increasing, she added.

More than 100 people have been dying daily for the last seven days. Last week, 77.5 per cent of the deaths, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), were reported from seven divisions with little ICU facilities and 22.5 per cent of deaths from Dhaka division.