No laxity in construction of Ashrayan houses to be tolerated: Project director

The project director said this while talking to reporters after visiting the construction works of houses in Munshiganj sadar upazila.
Five teams of the prime minister's office (PMO) on Friday started their visits to inspect the quality and design of Ashrayan houses in different parts of the country.
Despite of Covid-19 lockdown, the PMO teams will be on their grassroots visits for the next few days to inspect the houses that have already been constructed or are under construction under the Ashrayan-2 Project.
The visiting teams will have to prepare reports with the use of pictures following their inspection.
Of these, two teams went to Munshiganj initially under the leadership of project director of Ashrayan-2 Md Mahbub Hossain. They visited some under-construction houses and exchanged views with beneficiaries in Munshiganj sadar upazila.
In Munshiganj, Mahbub Hossain said, "We have formed five teams and today the inspection has started across the country. We will go to all districts in phases especially in the areas where there are allegations of irregularities. We asked the teams to investigate to verify the allegations,"
In reply to a question about cracks in the floors of some houses in Munshiganj, the project director said they formed a committee to investigate it. The works were not standard, according to primary information, he said.
"The repairing work (of the houses) has been started as per the recommendations of the committee. All those who were involved in this work in Munshiganj sadar have been made OSD. Actions will be taken against them as per the service rules," said the project director.