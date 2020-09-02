‘No one should say coronavirus infection has decreased in Bangladesh’

Although the novel coronavirus infection rate has apparently made a marked fall in Bangladesh in recent weeks, health experts voiced concern that the virus still remains lethal in terms of fatality since the death rate has been showing an uptrend.

Unlike many other countries, they said, Bangladesh has been witnessing a paradox of the coronavirus pandemic since the death rates remain higher amid lower infections.

The experts attributed the growing death rate from coronavirus infection to mainly the ‘nonchalant’ attitude of the health ministry towards dealing with the situation, people’s desperateness about the disease, their lack of ‘confidence’ in public health services, late arrival to hospitals and wrong treatment and abuse of medicines.

As of 31 August, Bangladesh registered 312,996 coronavirus cases and 4,281 deaths. In comparison with the tests conducted in the country, the infection rate was 20.19 per cent. Against the total number of detected cases, the recovery rate was 65.46 per cent while the mortality rate 1.37 per cent till that day.