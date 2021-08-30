No one takes liability for failure of Tk 1.36 bn-project

About three and half years ago, the executive committee of the national economic council (ECNEC) approved a Tk 1.36 billion development project to restore connectivity between the people of Mymensingh, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions through the Balasi-Bahadurabad river route on the Jamuna River.

Under the project, several infrastructures including jetties, two wicket gates, bus terminals, toll booths, barracks for law enforcers and vessel masters, fire service stations, power sub-stations, guest houses, mosques, restaurants, toilets and passages have been built around both terminals of the route. Flower gardens were created there to make the place attractive.

Most importantly, dredging of the 26km waterway on the Jamuna to ensure the river's navigability. Inauguration of the river route was scheduled to be held in June this year. A recent visit, though, found the terminals barren as several trials of ferry operation on the route were completely unsuccessful.