‘No substitute for a scholarly biography of Bangabandhu’

Explaining the context of the book written over the past two years, Rounaq Jahan said, this book was written specifically with the centenary of Bangabandhu in mind, a celebration of his 100 years. It was written in that spirit, so it can hardly be called a biography.

She said, “It is every unfortunate that 50 years since independence, there is no good biography on Bangabandhu.

She further said Bangabandhu had an anti-colonial approach, first against the British and then against the Pakistanis. They were taking our resources and we needed to take control. He used the terms ‘exploitation’ and ‘deprivation’ a lot. “Now, however,” Rounaq Jahan observed, “it was all about ‘development’. There had been no ‘development’ in his discourse. He equated independence with emancipation.”