Police working relentlessly to maintain order: IGP

The Bangladesh Police is working tirelessly to build a developed Bangladesh in 2041 by maintaining normal law and order in the country, said Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, inspector general of police (IGP).
He said, “The police force has already proven its ability to contain the threat of terrorism, extremism and militancy. We follow a zero tolerance policy on militancy and terrorism.”
The IGP made the remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of a project titled 'Strengthening Crime Prevention Capacity of Bangladesh Police' conducted with the financial support of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) at the Hall of Pride of the Police Headquarters on Monday.
The IGP was the chief guest of the programme. Chief representative at JICA’s Bangladesh office Tomohide Ichiguchi was the special guest in the programme.
Mentioning Japan as one of the main development partners, the police chief said some 2,500 police officers have been trained up under this project conducted by the JICA. Besides, the training of trainers (TOT) course was also underway at the Bangladesh Police Academy in Sarda.
“These trainings will increase Bangladesh Police's ability to fight crime. It will help further extend the mutual cooperation between the police and the people, which will pave the way for us to grow as the ‘people's police' as dreamt by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun added.
A special aspect of this project is to create a sense of security among the school students, which will help them become good citizens in the future, he also said.
Additional IGP Md Kamrul Ahsan, director of Police Liberation War Museum Muhammad Talebur Rahman, headmaster of Mohakhali Abdul Aziz Primary School Tahmina Begum also addressed the event.