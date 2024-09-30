Govt takes new decision on starting reform commissions’ tasks
The interim government will discuss with political parties before the six reform commissions start operating fully and the talks will be held soon.
Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said this in reply to a query of a journalist during a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday evening.
The press conference was held to brief chief adviser Dr. Muhamamd Yunus’ visit to the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly.
Shafiqul Alam termed this visit of the chief adviser very successful and historic.
In his address to the nation on 11 September, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus announced six commissions for reforms in the electoral system, police, judiciary, public administration, constitution and anti-corruption issues.
Badiul Alam Majumdar will head the electoral system reform commission, Sarfraz Chowdhury will head the police administration reform commission, justice Shah Abu Naeem Mominur Rahman will lead the judiciary reform commission, TIB’s Iftekharuzzaman will lead the anti-corruption reform commission and former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury will lead the public administration reform commission.
Shahdeen Malik was picked as the head of the constitution reform commission but was later replaced by professor Ali Riaz.
As per the interim government’s announcement, the commissions were scheduled to start working on Tuesday, but no gazette was issued as of Monday.
The government wants the commissions to complete their tasks and file reports within 31 December.
Replying to queries on the commission, the press secretary said the commissions are supposed to start functioning from Tuesday, but a decision has been made that the advisory council wants to hold another phase of discussion with the political parties of the country.
He said as the names of the commission heads have been announced, the commissions have started working to some extent. Since the political parties are a stakeholder, their opinions will be sought through discussion.
Replying to another query, Shafiqul Alam said, “I can say that this discussion will be held soon and you will see the commissions start functioning after holding discussions.”
At the briefing, the press secretary also highlighted various issues on the chief adviser’s participation in the UNGA, meetings with the heads of various states and governments, as well as, the receiving of foreign loans.
