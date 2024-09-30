Govt takes new decision on starting reform commissions’ tasks

The interim government will discuss with political parties before the six reform commissions start operating fully and the talks will be held soon.

Chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam said this in reply to a query of a journalist during a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday evening.

The press conference was held to brief chief adviser Dr. Muhamamd Yunus’ visit to the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

Shafiqul Alam termed this visit of the chief adviser very successful and historic.