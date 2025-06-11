No COVID tests outside Dhaka amid nationwide kit shortage

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has prioritised the procurement of COVID-19 detection kits. Efforts are underway to source kits from international organisations and domestic suppliers. The DGHS has already received a limited number of kits, according to official sources.

On Tuesday, DGHS director general professor Abu Zafar told Prothom Alo that the International Red Crescent Society had provided 28,000 rapid detection kits the previous day in response to urgent needs. An additional 10,000 RT-PCR kits were expected to arrive on Wednesday.

Professor Abu Zafar also said that the DGHS has requested 100,000 RT-PCR kits and 500,000 rapid detection kits from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF. In parallel, the agency is engaging with several private companies that previously supplied kits to the government. Discussions have also been held with the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.