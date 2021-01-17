Nobel makes debut as playback singer in ‘Mukhosh’

Emerging singer Mainul Ahsan Nobel has made his debut in the movies as a playback singer. The young music star has lent his voice to the title song of the film 'Mukhosh'.

Directed by of Ahmed Humayun, Nobel recorded the song written by Abraham Tamim at a studio in the capital's Maghbazar area on Friday night.

Nobel will appear in the song too. Earlier, Nobel had sung a song, 'Tomar Moner Bhetor Jai', for the film ‘Vinci Da’ directed by Srijit Mukherjee.

Nobel is elated to get the chance as a playback singer.

He said, “I wanted to be careful about my first song in Bangladeshi cinema that is why I took my time.”