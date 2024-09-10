Why load shedding despite so many power plants

The previous Awami League government constructed power plants one after another without ensuring a steady fuel supply and demand was also not taken into account either.

As a result, these power plants had to be kept idle for long periods every year. However, capacity charge has to be paid for these idle plants. To manage costs, electricity prices for consumers increased, and the government's liability also shot up.

Despite these measures, people have been suffering from load shedding whenever temperatures rise, which has been a recurring issue for the past three years.

The interim government, which took office on 8 August, is also facing the same challenge. There is insufficient fuel to operate the power plants, resulting in increased load shedding. On Monday alone, over 2,000 megawatts were cut due to load shedding.

Load shedding has intensified for the past three days. In some rural areas outside Dhaka, people are experiencing power outages lasting between 8 to 10 hours.

Although the country’s electricity production capacity is now approximately 27,791 megawatts, the current demand is less than 16,000 megawatts.

According to sources at the Power Development Board (PDB), a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal owned by Summit has been closed for three months. This has disrupted the gas supply, resulting in reducing electricity generation from gas-based power plants by 1,000 megawatts.