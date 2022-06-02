Non-communicable diseases are increasing alarmingly: health minister

Health minister Zahid Maleque on Wednesday said they are now focusing on the non-communicable diseases as the number of cases is increasing alarmingly in the country, UNB reports.

“We could not focus on non-communicable diseases during the Covid-19 pandemic and as a result the number of cases has increased alarmingly,” he said at a program organised by the DGHS in the city on the occasion of National Health Day 2022.

The minister said non-communicable diseases are the causes of more than 67 per cent deaths in the country.