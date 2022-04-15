Nor’wester kills one, injures 7 in Chuadanga

A 47-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured during a nor’wester in Chuadanga district on Thursday night, officials said, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Momena Khatun, wife of Aminul Islam of Kurulgachi village in Damurhuda upazila.

The injured have been identified as Aminul Islam, 48, Momena’s husband, Saidul Islam, 48, Yusuf Ali, 38, Abu Bakkar, 40, Akkas, 33, and Naim, 15, all residents of Rudranagar in Damurhuda, and Full Siratul Khatun, 42, of Shorabaria village in Sadar upazila.