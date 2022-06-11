Nothing to debate over broadcasting video content: Editors’ Council

The government has vowed to build a digital Bangladesh. Print media is the last resort for readers. But in this age of digital revolution, one has to give the same importance to the web portals and social media platforms of newspapers. Presenting digital content with explanations, analysis, research and opinions on relevant news published on newspapers and sharing it to the audience online or through social media is an important aspect of daily newspapers.

The statement further said newspapers worldwide are trying to adapt and to hold onto readers by adding new digital content. They are also trying to create new readers.

Realising the importance of digital platforms, Bangladesh government has created National Online Media Policy-2017 (Amended-2020) and has introduced the process of “Registration for Online News-portal” for the newspapers.

The government has already approved online editions of newspapers and over 100 online news portals. The Editors’ Council believes that there is no scope for debate about newspapers using digital content in online platforms.