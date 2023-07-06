Kuwaiti, Bangladesh PMs express satisfaction over bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, expressed their satisfaction on Wednesday regarding the deepening and expanding bilateral relationship between their respective countries.
Both the leaders expressed this in a telephone conversation this afternoon, according to a press release of the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.
Kuwati Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Hasina and through her to the brotherly people of Bangladesh.
During their telephone conversation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and expressed their contentment with the progressive development of the friendly relationship between their nations.
The statement further mentioned that Sheikh Hasina conveyed her gratitude to Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for the phone call and extended her belated Eid-Al-Adha wishes to him and the people of Kuwait.
She mentioned that the Bangladeshi people working in Kuwait and the “Bangladesh Contingent” in the Kuwait Army bear the legacy and strength of a longstanding partnership.
Prime minister Al-Sabah happily approved the dedicated and diligent role of the Bangladesh Army in rebuilding his country’s defence.
He also lauded the role of Bangladeshi expatriates for development of the two countries.
Both the leaders agreed to work together in the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) with the mutual expectation of the next successful General Assembly Meeting in early July 2023 in Bangkok.
The two leaders invited each other to pay visits to their respective countries- underscoring the need for regular consultation/high-level visits to escalate the bilateral cooperation to the new plateau.
The telephone call ended with the exchange of good wishes, healthy life for the two leaders, and further prosperity for the two peoples of the two countries.