Kuwaiti, Bangladesh PMs express satisfaction over bilateral ties

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, expressed their satisfaction on Wednesday regarding the deepening and expanding bilateral relationship between their respective countries.

Both the leaders expressed this in a telephone conversation this afternoon, according to a press release of the Prime Minister’s Press Wing.

Kuwati Prime Minister conveyed his greetings to Sheikh Hasina and through her to the brotherly people of Bangladesh.

During their telephone conversation, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation and expressed their contentment with the progressive development of the friendly relationship between their nations.