Prime Minister rejects state minister’s request to change Sirajganj–Bogura railway route

Sources within the railway sector said that the new railway line was originally planned to run from Sirajganj to Bogura city via Ranirhat. However, after the change of government, State Local government state minister, Mir Shahe Alam, proposed that the line should not enter Bogura city. Instead, he wanted it to continue from Ranirhat around the outskirts of the city and extend to Gabtali upazila.

Implementing this proposal would have required the construction of an additional 15 kilometers of railway track.

State minister Mir Shahe Alam wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Railways in this regard. In the letter, he stated that if the proposed new railway line were extended to Gabtali instead of passing through Bogura city, it would add a new dimension to the transportation network of northern Bangladesh.

At present, a railway line already runs from Kahalu through Bogura city to Gabtali. State Minister Mir Shahe Alam requested that this existing railway line be dismantled. In his letter to the Railway Secretary, he argued that the current rail route passes through densely populated and busy urban areas.

He further noted that there are seven major railway crossings along the route. Because trains pass through these crossings several times a day, road traffic must be halted for extended periods, resulting in severe traffic congestion at many important locations throughout the city.

In the letter, the state minister further wrote that, because of the railway crossings, vehicular traffic is disrupted for an average of up to four hours a day in many cases. As a result, residents of the affected areas suffer considerable inconvenience. He added that the situation also has a negative impact on urban management, emergency services, and economic activities.