Prime Minister rejects state minister’s request to change Sirajganj–Bogura railway route
The route and endpoints of the new Sirajganj–Bogura railway line had already been determined. However, after BNP formed the government, State Minister for Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, Mir Shahe Alam, sent a letter to the Ministry of Railways requesting some changes to the planned route.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, however, has rejected that request. The Prime Minister said the route must not be altered and that the railway line should be constructed according to the previously approved alignment.
The current government has prioritised the implementation of a project to build a new 76-kilometer dual-gauge railway line (capable of carrying both meter-gauge and broad-gauge trains) between Sirajganj and Bogura. Once completed, the rail distance between Sirajganj and Bogura will be reduced by 114 kilometers, cutting travel time by approximately three hours.
At present, trains must take a longer, indirect route to reach Bogura. From Dhaka, trains travel to Bogura via Sirajganj, Pabna, Natore, and Santahar. Under the new railway project, trains will travel from Sirajganj through Kamarkhand, Raiganj, Sherpur, Shahjahanpur, and Kahalu before reaching Bogura city.
The project was approved on 30 October 2018 at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). It was originally supposed to be implemented with financing from an Indian loan. However, following the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August 2024 during the July mass uprising, the Indian government informed Bangladesh that it would no longer finance the project. The project had been scheduled for completion by 30 June 2026, with an estimated cost of Tk 5,580 crore.
After India withdrew, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) agreed to finance the project. As a result, steps have been taken to revise the project proposal. Following the revision, the estimated cost has increased to Tk 12,442 crore. The project completion deadline is also being extended until June 2031. The revised proposal is currently with the Ministry of Planning and is expected to be presented to ECNEC for approval.
According to railway sources, the projected cost has risen primarily because work on the project could not begin on time. During the delay, the value of the US dollar increased. In addition, several new bridges and flyovers have been added to the project, and land prices have also risen. These factors have contributed to the higher overall cost.
What the state minister wanted
Sources within the railway sector said that the new railway line was originally planned to run from Sirajganj to Bogura city via Ranirhat. However, after the change of government, State Local government state minister, Mir Shahe Alam, proposed that the line should not enter Bogura city. Instead, he wanted it to continue from Ranirhat around the outskirts of the city and extend to Gabtali upazila.
Implementing this proposal would have required the construction of an additional 15 kilometers of railway track.
State minister Mir Shahe Alam wrote a letter to the Secretary of the Ministry of Railways in this regard. In the letter, he stated that if the proposed new railway line were extended to Gabtali instead of passing through Bogura city, it would add a new dimension to the transportation network of northern Bangladesh.
At present, a railway line already runs from Kahalu through Bogura city to Gabtali. State Minister Mir Shahe Alam requested that this existing railway line be dismantled. In his letter to the Railway Secretary, he argued that the current rail route passes through densely populated and busy urban areas.
He further noted that there are seven major railway crossings along the route. Because trains pass through these crossings several times a day, road traffic must be halted for extended periods, resulting in severe traffic congestion at many important locations throughout the city.
In the letter, the state minister further wrote that, because of the railway crossings, vehicular traffic is disrupted for an average of up to four hours a day in many cases. As a result, residents of the affected areas suffer considerable inconvenience. He added that the situation also has a negative impact on urban management, emergency services, and economic activities.
If the old railway line within Bogura city were removed, local residents would likely oppose the move. In addition, valuable railway land and infrastructure located within the city would be abandoned and could potentially be occupied illegally
Prime minister disagrees
Officials involved with the railway project at the Ministry of Railways found themselves in a difficult position after receiving such a letter from an influential state minister in the new government. The reason was that complying with the minister’s proposal would further increase the project''s cost. Acquiring additional land and redesigning the route would also require more time, delaying the project''s implementation.
If the project were carried out according to the state minister’s proposal, the railway line would pass at a considerable distance from Bogura city. After learning of the proposal, BNP leaders and activists in Bogura city, along with local residents, voiced their opposition to it.
Prime Minister rejects the proposal
Eventually, on 16 June, the Ministry of Railways brought the matter to the attention of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. After hearing the details, the Prime Minister verbally instructed that the project should proceed according to the original plan and declined to consider State Minister Mir Shahe Alam’s request for changes.
Speaking to Prothom Alo about the Prime Minister''s rejection of the proposal, Md. Fahimul Islam, Secretary of the Ministry of Railways, said, “The matter has been resolved. There will be no change to the railway route. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has issued instructions on this issue.”
What the railway authorities say
In his letter, State Minister Mir Shahe Alam had raised concerns about traffic congestion in Bogura city caused by the existing railway line. Responding to this issue, Railway Secretary Md. Fahimul Islam said that the traffic congestion problem associated with the old railway line would be addressed through a separate project.
He added that, where necessary, underpasses and flyovers would be constructed along the new railway line to facilitate traffic flow and reduce disruptions.
The railway authorities say that if the old railway line within Bogura city were removed, local residents would likely oppose the move. In addition, valuable railway land and infrastructure located within the city would be abandoned and could potentially be occupied illegally. The Prime Minister also rejected the State Minister’s request on this matter.
The railways secretary described the Sirajganj–Bogura Railway Construction Project as “very important.” He said that as soon as the revised project proposal receives approval, the process of appointing contractors will begin.
Land acquisition costs rise
Although the project''s plan and design will not be altered to accommodate the State Minister’s proposal, the cost of land acquisition for the Sirajganj–Bogura Railway Construction Project is increasing.
Sources associated with the project said that the original Development Project Proposal (DPP) called for the acquisition of 960 acres of land, with an estimated cost of Tk 1,921 crore.
However, after the consulting firm finalised the route alignment and prepared the land acquisition plan, the required land area was determined to be 901.77 acres. Subsequently, the final cost estimates prepared by the Deputy Commissioners of Bogura and Sirajganj showed that land acquisition expenses had risen to Tk 2,244.16 crore.
People involved with the project said that the increase is primarily due to rising land prices at the local level. The funds required for land acquisition have already been transferred to the district administrations of Sirajganj and Bogura.
What the project includes
Under the project, 86.51 kilometers of main railway track and 37 kilometers of branch railway track will be constructed. The project also includes plans to build 121 small and large bridges, including two major bridges: a 246-meter bridge over Karatoa River and a 205-meter bridge over Ichamati River.
In addition, one railway overpass will be constructed over the Dhaka–Rangpur Highway, and another over the Dhaka–Natore Highway.
A total of 11 railway stations will be located along the route. Eight new stations will be built at: Sirajganj Junction, Krishnadiya, Raiganj, Chandaikona, Sonka, Sherpur, Aria Bazar and Ranirhat.
Meanwhile, the existing railway stations at Bogura, Kahalu, and Sadanandapur will be reconstructed.
In addition, a Y-shaped railway junction will be built in the Ranirhat area. One branch of the junction will lead toward Bogura, while the other will connect to Kahalu.