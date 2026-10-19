PM inaugurates July Memorial, renovated Osmani Udyan

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman inaugurated the July Memorial commemorating the martyrs of the July Mass Uprising at Osmani Udyan in Dhaka today (19 october), in presence of family members of four of the martyrs.

He also inaugurated the renovated 23-acre historic Osmani Udyan, redeveloped as a modern recreational space with improved greenery, walking facilities and other amenities for the city residents.

The Prime Minister arrived at the venue at 10:00 am and inaugurated the memorial alongside Martyred Abu Sayed’s father Md Mokbul Hossain, Martyred Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho’s father Mostafizur Rahman, Martyred Shahriar Khan Anas’s mother Sanjida Khan Dipti and Martyred Wasim Akram’s father Mohammad Shafiul Alam.