Chinese ambassador congratulates PM Hasina for winning 12th national polls

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Gonobhaban today and congratulated her for successfully holding the 12th National Parliamentary Election and the winning of the Awami League.

Ambassador Yao conveyed to Sheikh Hasina the warm congratulations and best wishes from Chinese leaders. He reaffirmed that the Chinese leaders are committed to working with prime minister Sheikh Hasina to carry forward the long-established friendship, enhance mutual trust and deepen practical cooperation, thereby uplift the China-Bangladesh Strategic Partnership of Cooperation to a new height.