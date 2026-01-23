12 February elections to set standard for future votes, chief adviser tells US ambassador

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has said that the 12 February general elections would set a benchmark for all future polls in Bangladesh.

He made the remarks when the newly appointed US Ambassador to Bangladesh, Brent Christensen, paid his maiden courtesy call on the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka yesterday, Thursday, said the chief adviser's press wing today, Friday morning.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a wide range of issues, including the upcoming general elections, sweeping labour laws approved by the interim government, the planned Bangladesh–US tariff agreement and Rohingya crisis.