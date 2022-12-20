Chinese loan commitments: Only 14pc released

China made a commitment of providing 24 billion US dollars to implement 27 projects including construction of the Padma Bridge rail link, tunnel under the Karnaphuli River, development of communication infrastructure and information and communication technology.

During Chinese president Xi Jinping's visit to Bangladesh six years ago, he made this commitment, taking Dhaka-Beijing relations to a new height.

Although six years have elapsed since Xi Jinping's visit, loan agreements have been signed for eight projects till July. The cost for the implementation of these projects has been estimated at 7.80 billion US dollars, but only around 3.30 billion US dollars have been released so far.

Only 14 per cent of the total commitment has been released. Of the 27 projects, only 30 per cent of work have been accomplished.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, foreign ministry senior officials said foreign minister AK Abdul Momen laid emphasis on expediting the implementation of projects during a meeting with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi who paid a short visit to Dhaka in August.

According to Economic Relation Division (ERD) sources, several agreements of 7.80 billion US dollars have been signed on eight projects. These are Padma Bridge rail link, construction of a tunnel under the Karnaphuli river, procurement of six vessels for Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant project, installation of oil pipeline and mooring from Moshekhahi to Chattogram, development of power transmission line, development of national information technology network expansion phase-III, and development of telecommunication network. China has disbursed 3.30 billion US dollars so far.