Trial against Sheikh Hasina: Opening statements begin, proceedings broadcast live

Opening statements and the first witness testimony have begun in the trial against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina concerning crimes against humanity allegedly committed during the July uprising.

With permission from International Crimes Tribunal-1, the proceedings are being broadcast live from 11:30 am today, Sunday.

Alongside Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal is also named as an accused in the case.

Meanwhile, former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has admitted responsibility for crimes against humanity and has agreed to act as an 'approver' (an accused who confesses to the charges and provides a truthful account of events; commonly referred to as a state witness) in the case.

